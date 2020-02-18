Toffoli off to Vancouver and Bolts win again

The three stars of the week were announced today and Leon Draisaitl was named the first star.

Draisaitl scored three times and added seven assists in four games as he took the Oilers on his back in the absence of the injured Connor McDavid to three wins in four contests.

Draisaitl has opened up a 13-point lead in the NHL scoring race as he has 95 points, with David Pastrnak in second with 82.

The second star of the week was Andrei Vasilevskiy who was a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.64 GAA and a .949 save percentage. Vasilevskiy got off to a tough start this season but has gone 19-0-2 in his last 21 games and has to be the Vezina favorite at this time.

Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli was the third star as he scored four times in the Kings two games this week, including all three LA goals in the outdoor game at Colorado Springs Saturday. It boosted his trade value as the Vancouver Canucks picked him up Monday night, giving the Kings Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional pick if he re-signs with Vancouver.

I like Madden, the son of former NHLer John Madden. Tyler is having a great year with Northeastern where he is a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey. Madden has 19 goals and 37 points in 27 games to date.

Brock Boeser has a rib cartilage fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. The Vancouver forward has been out of the lineup since February 8. The Canucks have shut down Micheal Ferland for the remainder of the season after he had concussion-like symptoms in his first AHL game Friday since he last played on December 10. It makes sense at this time why the Canucks were so interested in Toffoli.

Philipp Grubauer is out indefinitely after he suffered a lower-body injury Saturday night in the Stadium Series game. The Avs recalled netminder Hunter Miska from the minors to back up Pavel Francouz, but Colorado could be in line for a goaltender at the trade deadline if Grubauer’s injury is serious.

The Buffalo Sabres have suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian as he failed to report to Rochester of the AHL after he was sent down this weekend. He is in the final year of a seven-year contract and will look to play elsewhere next season as his time in Buffalo is over.

CALGARY 6 ANAHEIM 4

The Calgary Flames were in trouble heading into the third. Down 2-1 to Anaheim and precariously holding onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, the Flames gave up a goal to Nicolas Deslauriers to make it 3-1.

But the Flames stormed back and scored five straight goals to defeat the Ducks 6-4 and pull three points ahead of Nashville and Winnipeg.

It was a huge game for Andrew Mangiapane who picked up the hat-trick and added an assist. He has been playing on the second line with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk and it has paid off as he has six points in his last three games including Monday’s four-pointer.

Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary while Adam Henrique, Jakob Silfverberg and Devin Shore in addition to Deslauriers, replied for Anaheim.

Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the Flames and won his ninth of the season.

Ryan Miller was in the Ducks cage and made 37 saves as he saw his record dip to 7-6-3.

Elias Lindholm had six shots on net.

Mangiapane was a plus-four while Tkachuk and Backlund were each a plus-three.

ARIZONA 2 NEW YORK ISLANDERS 1

Conor Garland became the first Arizona Coyote to hit the 20-goal mark this season as he had the winner as Arizona upended the New York Islanders 2-1.

Garland has provided the Coyotes with some surprising goal-scoring as he seemed to have come out of nowhere last season to score 13 times in 46 games. The Coyotes have been a notoriously low-scoring team of late, so Garland has been a nice revelation.

Clayton Keller got things started in the first period with his 13th of the season and first in 18 games. After a scoreless second stanza, Garland made it 2-0 before Anthony Beauvillier scored his 18th of the season to cut the lead in half at the 6:42 mark of the third. It was the Islanders first goal in almost three games as they were shut out by Nashville and Vegas with Leo Komarov last scoring with four seconds left into an empty Philadelphia net.

Antti Raanta was solid in the Coyotes cage as he stopped 28-of-29 shots for his 13th win of the season and second straight.

Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves for the Islanders but took the loss as he is 17-11-4 with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Andy Greene played his first game for the Islanders after his trade from New Jersey Sunday and he set up New York’s only goal on a nice pass to Beauvillier.

Ryan Pulock has six hits for the Islanders.

FLORIDA 5 SAN JOSE 3

Five different Panthers scored as Florida beat San Jose 5-3 to halt a two-game losing streak and climb to within two points of the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs.

Evgenii Dadonov, Mike HoffmanVincent Trocheck, Anton Stralman and Colton Sceviour scored for Florida.

Dylan Gambrell, Kevin Lebanc on the power play, and Timo Meier with his 20th of the season, scored for San Jose.

Sergei Bobrovsky snapped a personal five-game losing streak (0-4-1) as he stopped 29 shots to pick up his 21st win of the season.

Aaron Dell allowed four goals on 27 shots to take the loss as his record fell to 12-12-2.

Brent Burns and Aaron Ekblad each had two assists.

Stefan Noesen had eight shots on net.

Labanc was a minus-three.

VEGAS 3 WASHINGTON 2

For the fifth straight game, Alex Ovechkin could not light the lamp and he still remains two goals away from being the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 regular season goals. Not only has Ovie not scored since his hat trick on February 4 against Los Angeles, he has not picked up an assist and is a minus-six in his last four games. He had four shots on goal as well as five hits against the Golden Knights but so many hockey fans are disappointed that ‘The Great Eight’ was unable to score.

The Golden Knights actually won the hockey game as they held on to defeat Washington 3-2.

Vegas took an early lead when Nick Holden scored his fifth of the season and they made it 2-0 near the end of the first as Reilly Smith potted his 23rd of the year.

Max Pacioretty scored the only goal of the second with William Karlsson picking up his 27th assist of the season.

The Capitals made a game of it in the third as T.J. Oshie scored twice just 113 seconds apart but that was as close as it got as Marc-Andre Fleury was not beaten the rest of the game.

Fleury made 25 saves to pick up his 23rd win of the season. Fleury has won his last two starts, giving up two goals on 46 shots.

Braden Holtby made 26 saves and had his record fall to 21-13-4. He has given up 14 goals in his last four starts.

Jakub Vrana had two assists for Washington.

There was plenty of hitting in the game with Nic Dowd leading the way with nine. Teammate Tom Wilson had eight and the Golden Knights William Carrier had seven as Washington outhit Vegas 47-27.

Brayden McNabb blocked five shots.

TAMPA BAY 4 COLORADO 3 (Overtime)

Nikita Kucherov scored the overtime winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning continued their quest to win back-to-back Presidents’ Trophy’s as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3. It was Kucherov’s 29th of the season.

It was Tampa Bay’s 11th straight win and they are 23-2-1 since December 23. That’s the Lightning team we saw in the regular season last year and not the team that started the season with a 17-13-4 record.

The Avalanche opened the scoring when Andre Burakovsky found the back of the net on the power play in the opening period.

It stayed that way until the second when the Lightning struck for three goals as Alex Killorn, Cameron Gaunce and Steven Stamkos made it 2-1 Tampa Bay.

Nathan MacKinnon, who assisted on Burakovsky’s goal, brought the Avs to within one at 3- 2 with his 33rd of the season. The goal tied him with David Pastrnak at 82 points, good for second place in the NHL scoring race.

Valeri Nichushkin’s 12th of the campaign in the third, tied the game at 3. It has been a good year for the Russian who started off the season with two assists in his first 20 games but has 12 goals and 22 points in 33 games since and has a plus-26 rating this season.

Mikko Rantanen suffered an apparent upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. He had an assist on Burakovsky’s opening goal.

Curtis McElhinney made 24 saves and picked up his eighth win of the season. He has a three-game winning streak.

Pavel Francouz gave up four goals on 27 shots. He is 13-6-2 and will be the starter in the absence of the injured Philipp Grubauer.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

Andrew Mangiapane – 3

T.J. Oshie - 2

Assists

Brent Burns – 2

Aaron Ekblad – 2

Jakub Vrana – 2

Gabriel Landeskog - 2

Shots on Goal

Stefan Noesen – 8

Elias Lindholm - 6

Hits

Nic Dowd – 9

Tom Wilson – 8

William Carrier – 7

Erik Cernak - 6

Garnet Hathaway – 6

Ryan Pulock - 6

Penalty Minutes

Jon Merrill – 4

Joel Kellman - 4