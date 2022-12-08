Toe injury keeps Trevor Lawrence from practicing again

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has said he’ll play on Sunday despite a toe injury. He nevertheless hasn’t practiced this week.

For the second straight day, Lawrence missed practice due to the injury suffered in a blowout loss to the Lions in Week Thirteen.

Also not practicing for the Jaguars was linebacker Chad Muma, who has an ankle injury. Receiver Zay Jones was limited with a chest injury, and safety Andre Cisco was limited with a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars face the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. C.J. Beathard would play, if Lawrence ultimately can’t go.

