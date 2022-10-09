Toe Drag Swag from Packers WR Randall Cobb in London

It took a challenge from coach Matt LaFleur to confirm the catch, but Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb delivered some primetime “Toe Drag Swag” on Sunday in London.

On an off-schedule play, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought time to his right, allowing Cobb to break open near the sideline. While making the catch at full speed, Cobb was able to drag his second foot to complete the catch in bounds.

While originally ruled incomplete, LaFleur’s challenge made sure the 14-yard catch counted.

Check out the highlight below:

Cobb has a season-high six catches for 90 yards so far Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Packers, a sack from Dexter Lawrence on third down knocked the offense out of field goal range, so the highlight play from the veteran slot receiver didn’t end up creating a score.

The Packers still lead 20-13 in the third quarter.

