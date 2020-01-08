Toddler struck by Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball has permanent brain injury

The 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball hit by Albert Almora Jr. during a Cubs-Astros game last season has a permanent brain injury, her family's attorney said.

"She (the child) has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent," attorney Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved."

Mithoff added doctors described the injury as affecting the girl's central nervous system like how a stroke would. Injuries to the affected areas of the brain can lead to seizures, loss of sensation and spatial awareness, per Mithoff. Other potential effects include periods of unresponsiveness, frequent headaches and night terrors.

The Cubs and Astros squared off at Minute Maid Park in Houston last May 29. In the fourth inning, Almora lined a foul into the third base line stands, striking the young girl. He was immediately distraught, knowing where the ball landed.

"That's probably what sucked the most," Almora said after the game. "It's just the way life is. As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her."

Almora reached out to the girl's family afterwards, but they asked for privacy on her condition.

"I hope this never happens again, so whatever the league has to do to make that happen," Almora said on May 31 in St. Louis. "I don't think any kid that goes to a baseball game with their parents or whoever should worry about making it out unhealthy or whatever the case may be. I don't think that should ever cross their mind.

"Whatever the league needs to do to do that, that should be in place."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced last month extended netting is coming to all 30 ballparks in 2020. How far the netting will extend at Wrigley Field has yet to be announced.

No legal action has been filed, but Mithoff declined to comment on any conversations he may have had with the Astros. The club has also declined comment, citing concerns for the family.

