A toddler and his grandma’s cat teamed up to make a great escape together, with their daring efforts caught in a sweet video.

Ana Piedrahita, of Bogota, Colombia, recorded the duo’s escapade, as her cat Jasper led the way for her grandson, Alan Andres.

Piedrahita’s video shows Jasper skillfully opening the door, before Alan Andres gives it a push to join him outside, but not before a glance back at his grandma. Credit: Ana Piedrahita via Storyful