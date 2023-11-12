Todd Zeile talks 2000 Subway Series, impact of 9/11, ending his career with the Mets

Niki Lattarulo catches up with former Met and SNY baseball analyst Todd Zeile prior to his New York State Baseball Hall of Fame induction. Todd played for 11 teams in his MLB career but says the three most "pivotal" parts of his career was playing in the 2000 Subway Series, helping New York City recover in the aftermath of 9/11 and being able to finish his career as a Met in 2004. Niki Lattarulo catches up with former Met and SNY baseball analyst Todd Zeile prior to his New York State Baseball Hall of Fame induction. Todd played for 11 teams in his MLB career but says the three most "pivotal" parts of his career was playing in the 2000 Subway Series, helping New York City recover in the aftermath of 9/11 and being able to finish his career as a Met in 2004.