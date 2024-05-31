Todd tops Superbike qualifying speeds at IOM TT

Davey Todd rides Milwaukee BMWs in the Superstock and Superbike classes [Pacemaker]

Davey Todd set the fastest lap of qualifying so far for the Isle of Man TT on his Superbike on Friday afternoon.

The Milwaukee BMW rider lapped at 133.942mph, his quickest ever lap of the Mountain Course.

Todd has only one podium finish to his name at the famous public roads event, a third place in the 2022 Superstock race, but is hotly fancied to improve on that record this year.

The Yorkshireman has yet to be off the rostrum in any race he has finished this season to date, securing a hat-trick at the North West 200 road races, winning British Superstock events at Oulton Park and Donington, plus taking second and third spots in the British Supersport curtain-raiser at Navarra.

The 28-year-old is seeking to halt the domination of established frontrunners Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison, who have won 26 of the last 27 TT solo races, excluding TT Zero races.

Todd also led the Superbike leaderboard in the previous practice session on Wednesday, but some adjustments to his machine helped him improve his time to 16 minutes 54.079 seconds on Friday.

"I'm feeling really good, I was surprised to be quickest the last day as we made a change to the set-up which went the wrong way," said Todd.

"I knew when we changed the bike back and made some other improvements that there was a lot more to come.

"I'm feeling really comfortable and I'm over the moon with it, the boys are doing a great job."

Dunlop well to the fore

Dunlop was also very much to the fore in Friday afternoon's session, setting the fastest lap speeds of the week to date in the Superstocks and Supersports and occupying third position in the Superbike times.

The 35-year-old needs one win this year to equal the all-time record of 26 achieved by his uncle Joey.

Thirteen-time winner Peter Hickman was second fastest Superbike on Friday afternoon on his FHO Racing BMW , just seven tenths of a second slower than Todd at 133.851mph. Dunlop was next on 132.728.

Dunlop recorded 132.135 in leading the Superstocks on a Honda and 127.649 in heading the Supersport session on his Yamaha, from Jamie Coward (127.21) and Todd (126.45).

Todd rides a V2 Ducati in the Supersports and is aiming to become the first rider to win for the Italian manufacturer at the TT since New Zealander Robert Holden took the Supermono race honours in 1995.

Hickman was best of the Supertwins on Friday, with a lap of 120.885, followed by England's Dominic Herbertson with 120.036.

A further qualifying session will be held on Friday evening, and another on Saturday morning, before racing is scheduled to get under way with the Supersport race one at 13:30 BST.