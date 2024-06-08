Todd takes first Senior TT success for second win

Davey Todd has taken five podiums at the 2024 TT meeting [Pacemaker Press]

Davey Todd secured his first Isle of Man TT Senior race win and his second success of the 2024 meeting by taking victory in Saturday's four-lapper over the Mountain Course.

The Yorkshireman won Thursday's Superstock race but this triumph in the 'blue riband' event of the TT races represents the high point of his career to date.

Peter Hickman led for the first lap and a half but while on course for an absolute circuit record, crashed out uninjured at Ginger Hall, allowing Milwaukee BMW rider Todd to assume his place at the front.

Michael Dunlop occupied third spot in the early stages but retired with a mechanical problem at Hailwood Heights on the mountain section.

Hickman's advantage over Todd after lap one was 2.6 seconds thanks to a speed of 135.523, a record for the Senior race.

The Lincolnshire rider's exit left his fellow BMW rider to inherit an 18 second lead at the end of the second lap over Hickman's FHO Racing BMW team-mate Josh Brookes, a cushion which he extended to 39 seconds by the chequered flag.

Honda Racing's Dean Harrison was 26 seconds behind the Australian double British Superbike champion in third.

For Todd's TAS Racing team owned by father and son Hector and Philip Neill, it was a first Senior success since Adrian Archibald won in 2004.

'A flying machine'

For Todd, it was a fifth podium of the week, having previously only having achieved a single rostrum finish in the Superstock class in 2022.

The 28-year-old has been in a rich vein of form this season, taking two wins in the British Superstock championship and a hat-trick at the North West 200 international road race in Northern Ireland in May.

"That's something special. To get a first win in the Superstock was great, but to win the Senior TT!"

"All credit to my team. They have built a fantastic bike - it never missed a beat, a flying machine that handles like a dream.

"I tried to pace myself a little at the start, looked at my boards and felt comfortable on the bike."

Brookes' runner-up spot was the second podium result of his TT career, his second position one better than the third place he secured in the second Supertwins outing 12 months ago.

James Hillier, 23-time TT winner John McGuinness and Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne completed the top six.