Todd secures first TT win with Superstock success

Davey Todd has been in fine form on his Milwaukee BMW [Pacemaker]

Davey Todd secured his first Isle of Man TT win with a thrilling success in Thursday's first Superstock race of the week.

The Milwaukee BMW rider saw off a fierce challenge from Peter Hickman to win by just 2.2 seconds after three laps of the Mountain Course.

The pair were involved in a ding-dong battle throughout on the timesheets but the Yorkshireman was able to manage his lead until the chequered flag.

Michael Dunlop, now the most successful rider in TT history, was third, 17.7 seconds behind Hickman, with Dean Harrison a further four seconds in arrears in fourth.

Todd came into this TT having achieved only one previous podium finish at the event but took runner-up places in both the Supersport opener and the Superbike race.

The Yorkshireman has been in a rich vein of form this season and has not finished off the rostrum in any race he has competed in on public roads courses or short circuits in 2024.

The 28-year-old has won both Superstock races to date in the British Superstock series at Oulton Park and Donington and also took a double in the class at the North West 200 in May.

Despite his best efforts, including the fastest lap of the race on his final circuit at 135.140mph, Hickman had to settle for second best on this occasion, having won the last five editions of the Superstock race stretching back to 2018.

Todd enjoyed a narrow advantage throughout the race, the margin of his lead fluctuating throughout from hundredths of a second to almost five seconds at one point.

His third lap speed of 135.092 was just slower than that of his FHO Racing BMW rival but proved enough to seal his maiden triumph.

"This is a dream. It feels unreal," said Todd after the race.

"I knew it was close and I hit traffic on the last lap, I had to pass three riders. I tried to get my head down on that final lap and put some good sectors together."

Todd is in his first season with his team run by the Northern Ireland-based TAS Racing outfit.

"I have to give it up to the whole Milwaukee BMW team. They put a wonderful bike under me.

"The bike is incredible and I feel right at home on it. I love riding it, whether it's at the TT, in BSB or at the North West 200."

James Hillier and Jamie Coward completed the top six leaderboard in the race.