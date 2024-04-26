Todd Quick looks to get the Pack back on track in 2024

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Football was in the air Thursday in Lufkin as the Panthers hit the field for spring practice.

Lufkin is coming off its third-straight season of missing the playoff, but the Panthers are confident they have what it takes to make a run at state next season.

Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said the Panthers will have 48 seniors next season, a group they’ll lean on heavily.

Coach Quick said every spot is open on the team and he’s excited about his quarterbacks who both will bring a dual-threat element to the Panthers offense next season.

The Panthers’ spring game will be on May 13th at 6:00 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium.

