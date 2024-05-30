Todd Monken excited about Ravens rookie WR Devontez Walker

The Baltimore Ravens added several playmakers to their roster during the 2024 NFL draft. There was always a question of whether the team would address the wide receiver position throughout draft weekend, and they did with their first pick on Day 3 of the festivities.

In the fourth round, Baltimore selected North Carolina pass-catcher Devontez Walker to bolster its offense. When asked about Walker’s abilities, offensive coordinator Todd Monken praised the rookie’s potential contributions.

“[Devontez Walker is a] quick learner. Let’s start with that. That’s impressive, to show up and be able to play multiple spots. And it’s not just knowing your assignment, but I think he’s done a great job of executing a technique – does that make sense – because there are nuances to routes. It’s not just a drawing. There are other nuances with coverage and adjustments. That was something I wasn’t expecting, so that was what I’m excited about. Obviously, his speed shows up and his length, so that’s been exciting. I will just continue to work with him, and that’s what you do with your young players. This is a great time to develop, and that’s what you love about this time of year, because after a couple weeks of the preseason, it’s go time. It’s who are we [and] who plays, but at this point, how do we develop them – our skills – and then how do we drill it to get the most out of our players and create the best version of them.”

Walker stands around 6 feet 1 inches and has 4.36 speed and contested catch ability. Baltimore has needed a receiver with that type of skillset on its roster, and although the rookie might not have the biggest role in his first year, he could be used in spot duty if the opportunity presents itself.

