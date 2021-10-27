Todd McShay's top 2022 prospects: Detroit Lions' best options for No. 1 pick

In Todd McShay's world (and for most of the Detroit Lions' existence) it's always draft season.

McShay, ESPN's longtime draft analyst, unveiled his top-32 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft Wednesday. Fans of the Lions, the NFL's only winless team two months into the season, rooting for that No. 1 pick rejoice.

Will the Lions stick with general manager Brad Holmes' trend of building through the trenches? Their three first picks in 2021 were defensive or offensive linemen. The Lions will enter the 2022 draft, barring and deadline or offseason deals, with two first-round picks, plus some extra picks in rounds 4-7.

Of the 32 ranked players, McShay goes with four quarterbacks. Neither North Carolina QB Sam Howell nor Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler — the two passers long expected to be near the top of the 2022 draft — made the list, though.

Michigan Wolverines defensive linemen Mike Morris (90) and Aidan Hutchinson (97) sack Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan football fans can head into the weekend one extra bragging right: The lone first-round prospect on the field Saturday when No. 6 U-M meets No. 7 Michigan State will be Wolverines DE Aidan Hutchinson (No. 5 overall) according to McShay.

The full list can be found behind ESPN's paywall, but here are some highlights:

Where have all the good quarterbacks gone?

There is no slam-dunk bona fide No. 1 QB pick, a la Trevor Lawrence or Matthew Stafford, in the 2022 class it appears. The aforementioned Howell and Rattler have had their preseason shine dimmed. Rattler seems to have lost his role as QB1 while Howell has put up pedestrian numbers after starting the season with three straight 300-yard performances.

Liberty's Malik Willis is McShay's top quarterback, ranked the No. 6 prospect overall. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior has thrown for 1,679 yards this season, with 17 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. Don't forget, Willis has SEC pedigree, transferring from Auburn. While he has a couple of three-interception games under his belt, scouts drool over his arm strength, mobility and improvisation skills. If he lights up No. 10 Ole Miss and dominates a bowl game later this season, he just might get some looks at No. 1 overall.

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) escapes a tackle by Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (3) in the first quarter Sept. 24, 2021 at the Carrier Dome.

Other first-round passers include Ole Miss junior Matt Corral (15 touchdowns, one interception and 1,931 yards in five games) ranked No. 21; Pittsburgh senior Kenny Pickett (23 touchdowns, one interception and 2,236 yards in five games) ranked No. 27; and four-year Cincinnatti starter Desmond Ridder (15 touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,620 yards in five games) ranked No. 32.

Pass rusher, shut-down corner named top prospects

Lions fans likely don't have fond opinions of picking a DB near the top of the draft, but McShay really likes LSU's Derick Stingley Jr., ranking him second. His scout grade, 94, is tied with pass-rusher Kaybon Thibodeaux for the highest in the class.

"He is long, fast and physical, but his versatility is key. Stingley can play press-man, off-coverage, free safety and the overhang position," McShay writes. (Stingley is out with a foot injury.)

If you prefer to improve the front seven, Kayvon Thibodeaux is McShay's No. 1 prospect over, and has drawn praise from our Dave Birkett. Thibodeaux, 6-5 and 258 pounds, has prototypical size for an edge rusher as well as impressive speed and agility.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) defends against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

"Thibodeaux is effective dipping-and-ripping, but he also displays a strong inside move," McShay writes. "Against the run, he locates the ball and then stacks and sheds blockers, often making plays in the backfield."

There are technical improvements he can make, McShay writes, but his one-fumble-forced, two-sack performance vs. UCLA shows he's one of the very best in the country.

Defensive players make up four of McShay's top five, with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal joining Thibodeaux, Stingley, Hutchinson and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Using that second pick for help outside?

The most popular position among the prospects was wide receiver; could the Lions use their second first-round pick there? McShay charted seven pass catchers in the top 32, but none seem quite as highly touted as DeVonta Smith or Ja'Marr Chase (though, it may be a while before we see another rookie receiver like Chase). But there's plenty of talent.

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (No. 8) and Chris Olave (No. 10) are the top-rated wideouts, joining Alabama's Smith and Jaylen Waddle (2020) and Henry Ruggs and Jerry Juedy (2019) as teammates pegged for the first round. John Metchie III (No. 26) and Jameson Williams (No. 28) continue the tradition of Crimson Tide duos making the list.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown with Maryland Terrapins linebacker Terrence Lewis (0) trailing during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 9, 2021.

Penn State's 5-11 Jahan Doston (No. 12) is a bit undersized but is savvy, elusive and quick with incredible ball skills. Arkansas' Treylon Burks, at 6-3, 225, is a larger wide receiver, ranking top 12 in the country in yards and touchdowns thanks to his route-running, hands and ability to win contested catches.

If the Lions want an even bigger target — and another USC Trojan to join 2020 draft pick Amon-Ra St. Brown — they might be able to use the Rams' likely late-round pick on 6-5, 210-pound Drake London (No. 24).

A 6-5 guy in the slot? McShay says London can do it.

"He has great contact balance, terrific body control and solid hands. London has the speed to threaten vertically, will make plays in traffic over the middle and is smooth in and out of his breaks," McShay writes. "I really like his ability to find the soft spots in zone looks. His 79 catches and 1,003 receiving yards are both No. 2 in the country, and he has found the end zone five times."

