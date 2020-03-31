ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay published his post-free agency 2020 mock draft, and the good news for Chicago Bears fans is that it's a two-rounder. The great news is who the Bears land in McShay's projection. Chicago came away with two immediate contributors in the second round at positions of need.

At No. 43, the Bears land Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, who's one of the more grossly underrated prospects in this year's draft class. Maybe it's because he played opposite Jeff Okudah, who's expected to be drafted within the first five picks. Arnette profiles as an NFL starter who could immediately challenge for a Week 1 starting gig in Chicago.

The Bears didn't yield much in the passing game last season, but they also didn't do much in forcing turnovers. Plus, free agency cleaned out the secondary a bit. Arnette has smooth hips and some twitch to his game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At No. 50, the Bears land TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. I recently broke down Reagor's game here.

We gave the Bears a corner earlier on Day 2, and they still need a safety. But with no value there, it's a good place to bring in another receiver for Nick Foles and/or Mitchell Trubisky. Reagor has wheels.

Chicago's current depth chart features Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims at wide receiver. And while there's certainly upside in that group, a player with Reagor's field-flipping advantage would be a welcomed addition for whoever's playing quarterback next fall.

This would be a best-case scenario mock draft for a Bears team that needs to upgrade its playmakers on both sides of the ball. Arnette and Reagor accomplish that goal in this very realistic projection.

RELATED: Ranking Bears' NFL Draft needs, post-free agency

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Todd McShay's latest 2020 NFL mock draft looks great for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago