Todd McShay's new 2022 NFL Mock Draft projects Patriots bolster defense in Round 1

Patriots address key position on defense in Todd McShay's new NFL Mock Draft

The New England Patriots have plenty of holes to fill on defense during the 2022 NFL Draft, free agency and the trade market before next season begins.

Cornerback is garnering plenty of headlines, and rightly so, given the fact that New England's top player at the position, J.C. Jackson, will become a free agent next week.

Linebacker is another position of huge importance for the Patriots, and there's a real lack of talent and depth at the position on the team's current depth chart, especially after the release of veteran Kyle Van Noy earlier this week.

Therefore, it's not too surprising that ESPN expert Todd McShay's new 2022 NFL Mock Draft published Wednesday projects the Patriots selecting one of the top linebackers in this year's class with the No. 21 pick in the first round.

Here is McShay's explanation for University of Georgia star Nakobe Dean going to New England:

"This guy is perfect for the Patriots. With Dont'a Hightower hitting free agency, there's a spot open in the middle of that defense, too. New England's passing defense was stout in the 2021, but its 4.5 yards allowed per run tied for the eighth worst in the league. Dean has an incredible motor, fighting through blocks and making tackles in space. He has range both against the run and in coverage, and he can even contribute as a pass-rusher. I absolutely love watching his tape. Dean could be Bill Belichick's leader on defense, and his relentlessness and exceptional instincts will make him an instant-impact player."

Dean is listed at 6-foot and 225 pounds. He played three seasons at Georgia and was one of the most productive players on a dominant defense that led the Bulldogs to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2021.

Dean tallied 72 total tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed and one touchdown in 15 games at Georgia last season.

Dont'a Hightower isn't the only free agent linebacker the Patriots could lose. Linebackers Harvey Langi, Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley also can hit the open market this month.

The Patriots' linebacker corps could look a lot different in 2022, and even if some of the free agents mentioned above do come back, New England should still select a linebacker in the early rounds of the upcoming draft. Dean is one of the best, and he would provide much needed talent and athleticism to the Patriots defense.