Todd McShay has a trio of Ohio State players in his early 2023 NFL mock draft

The NFL draft is big business and one that goes year-round now. Don’t believe us? Consider that we saw several mock drafts come out less than 24 hours after our television and streaming devices were silenced after this year’s annual spectacle.

One of the most followed NFL draft gurus is ESPN’s Todd McShay, and he has already released his very, very early NFL first-round mock draft for next season. And while Ohio State had two players go in the first round this year, he’s even more bullish on Buckeye players for next season on the first day.

But how many does he think might be selected in the first round and where might they go? Yeah, it’s early and it could all change, but here’s what McShay thinks about Ohio State players that will be eligible in April of next season out in Kansas City.

No. 1 overall pick - Quarterback C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against Purdue Boilermakers during the 4th quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What McShay Says

“The Texans believe in quarterback Davis MIlls, but if they actually end up picking No. 1 next April, something went terribly awry for Mills during his sophomore season. Stroud has a big arm, completing 71.9% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2021. The third-year sophomore has only 12 career starts, though, so all eyes will be on him this season.”

No. 4 overall pick - Wid Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What McShay Says

“If you don’t know the name yet, go watch some Rose Bowl highlights. SMith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards (a bowl game record) and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s win against Utah — putting him over 1,600 receiving yards for the season. It’s very possible he is a better prospect than Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, who both just went in the top 11 picks. The Jags signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in March, but they still need a true WR1 for Trevor Lawrence. JSN can be that guy.”

No. 11 overall pick - Offensive Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What McShay Says

“Only the Dolphins had a worse pass block win rate than the Steelers last season (48.8%), and I don’t think Pittsburgh did enough to fix the line. When it decides to run the offense’s keys over to new quarterback Kenny Pickett, the protection has to be there. Johnson has 13 career starts (all at right guard) and allowed only one sack last season. He will slide outside to left tackle this year.”

