Todd McShay: Texans will ‘do everything they can’ to trade up with Bears

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals.

Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don’t count of the Texans.

Draft analyst Todd McShay believes Houston is prepared to throw their hat into the ring for the top spot in order to land their choice of quarterback — and Indianapolis is a big reason why.

“I don’t think they (the Texans) will sit at two,” McShay said on the First Draft podcast with Mel Kiper and Field Yates, per NBC Sports Chicago. “I think they’ll do everything they can, and the Colts are going to be the driving reason.”

Meanwhile, the Colts have been stuck in quarterback purgatory since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. They’ve tried out a number of aging veterans past their prime, including Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and, most recently, Matt Ryan.

Now, it seems like Indianapolis is looking to take a different route when it comes to finding a franchise quarterback.

“The Colts are done with veteran quarterbacks who come in and just don’t fit the bill,” McShay said.

In a potential battle between two division rivals, the Bears stand to benefit most. Especially if Chicago finds a way to trade back twice and still land a top prospect.

