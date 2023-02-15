Todd McShay sends a WR to Jaguars in 2023 mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get Calvin Ridley back from his indefinite suspension soon, but ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks another receiver could be headed to Duval.

In his first mock draft after Super Bowl LVII, McShay has Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba set to join the Jaguars as the 24th overall pick.

The Jaguars’ pass game took a huge step forward in Trevor Lawrence’s second season. The Christian Kirk signing paid off, and Calvin Ridley — acquired at the deadline — should be a factor next season once he returns from suspension. But Lawrence probably still needs another pass-catcher, especially because tight end Evan Engram is a free agent and we can’t be sure what Ridley will bring after missing more than a year. Smith-Njigba is a tough evaluation. He caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three TDs in the 2021 season’s Rose Bowl, capping off a 1,606-yard campaign. But he had two catches in that game that were longer than his total yardage for the entire 2022 season (43), as a nagging hamstring injury limited him to five catches over three contests. JSN displays soft hands, precise route running and good after-the-catch ability, and he could be a steal for Jacksonville if he falls here.

As noted by McShay, Smith-Njigba was among the top receivers in the nation statistically in 2021 with 95 receptions, 1,606 yards, and nine touchdowns. But his persistent hamstring issues in 2022 limited him to just a handful of receptions.

Smith-Njigba, who turned 21 on Tuesday, certainly has massive star potential. But his production was limited to just one season and his injury struggles in 2022 could give teams pause.

Then again, Jacksonville may be the perfect team to roll those dice. In previous years, the talent deficient Jaguars would’ve had no choice but to rely on a first-round receiver to be their No. 1 option. With Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones in the fold, Smith-Njigba could be brought along at any pace.

Still, the Jaguars’ issues on defense — where the secondary, defensive line, and pass rush could all use upgrades — may be a higher priority for the team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire