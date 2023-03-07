Todd McShay sends Vikings combine standout in latest mock draft

When you listen to Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay banter anytime they do media together, there is usually at least one player that they both vehemently disagree on. This year, one of those players is Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

McShay finally caught up to Kiper Jr. in liking Banks and mentioned it in his write up.

OK, Mel … I’m sold on Banks. I got your Ravens a receiver and then popped your Maryland guy into the top 25, so no complaints on the mock draft special on Tuesday night, please. Banks was really impressive in Indianapolis and is getting a lot of buzz after running 4.35 in the 40, leaping 42 inches in the vert and flying 11-foot-4 in the broad jump. Those are all top-three numbers among corners. And while he had just one pick last season, he did break up 10 passes and limit opponents to 4.6 yards per attempt. Banks is an explosive player. Cornerback Patrick Peterson is now a 32-year-old free agent, and the Vikings allowed a 66.7% completion percentage (ninth-highest) and 5.9 yards per play (third-highest) last season. Banks could help.

Banks would be a perfect fit for what Brian Flores wants to do on defense. He thrives in press coverage and has room to grow with his confidence level.

