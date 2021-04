BamaInsider

Alabama is getting its first taste of Ga'Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry this spring, and the initial reviews have been positive. After spending a brief stint training with the basketball team in January, the talented freshman has turned his attention solely to football the past month as he looks to compete for early playing time this fall. While the five-star cornerback still has a ways to go before he gets Nick Saban’s defense down pat, his initial few workouts have shown promise.