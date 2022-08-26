Todd McShay has the SEC dominating his top 10 for the 2023 NFL draft…and just one Big Ten selection

Todd McShay’s top 10 players for the 2023 NFL draft came out on Thursday with the ESPN analyst’s list heavily slanted towards the SEC.

In fact McShay, one of the most highly regarded draft insiders, believes four of the top five players in college football are from the SEC – all four of which come from either Alabama or Georgia. McShay has Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson as his top player for next spring’s NFL draft. He follows Anderson with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, returning as the Buckeyes starting quarterback, checks in at No. 3 and breaks the SEC’s stranglehold on the list. Stroud is a Heisman favorite…well, not according to ESPN’s Desmond Howard at least.

Related

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

A look at McShay’s SEC heavy top 10:

Will Anderson (Alabama, linebacker) Jalen Carter Carter (Georgia, defensive tackle) C.J. Stroud (Ohio State, quarterback) Bryce Young (Alabama, quarterback) Nolan Smith (Georgia, linebacker) Kayshoun Boutte (LSU, wide receiver) Jordan Addison (USC, wide receiver) Bijuan Robinson (Texas, running back) Michael Mayer (Notre Dame, tight end) Myles Murphy (Clemson, defensive end)

If future Big Ten member USC is counted, that gives the conference two players in McShay’s top 10. Factor in the same for Texas, slated to leave the Pac-12 soon, then the SEC has five players in the list.

The Big Ten is widely regarded as one of the top two conferences in college football.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire