Todd McShay: Ravens ‘definitely targeting’ a WR in first round of NFL Draft

Matt Weyrich
·2 min read
McShay: Ravens ‘definitely targeting’ a WR in first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After trading tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, the Ravens gained control of the back-end of the first round in Thursday’s NFL Draft. Baltimore owns the rights to the No. 27 and 31 overall picks, giving them two opportunities to add legitimate impact talent from the college ranks.

According to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, at least one of those picks is expected to be used on the offensive side of the ball. McShay reported that the Ravens are “definitely targeting” a wide receiver in the first round and he would be “very surprised” if GM Eric DeCosta didn’t select a pass catcher at either of those two spots.

Last week, DeCosta told reporters he was “insulted” by the insinuation that the Ravens didn’t have good receivers. Baltimore signed former Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins to replace the departed Willie Snead IV, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal this offseason. Watkins will slide in alongside Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay atop the depth chart at the position next season.

“I'm aware that there's some fan discontent with our wide receivers and our drafting and all that, but in general I look at our record and how we win games and how we play football, and I'm proud of the team,” DeCosta said. “We've got some really good young receivers. It's insulting to these guys when they hear that we don't have any receivers. It's quite insulting. I'm insulted by it too, to be honest.”

However, it appears the team is entertaining the possibility of adding a new receiver to the group. The Ravens drafted both Brown (first round) and Boykin (third) in 2019 before selecting Duvernay in the third round last year. Brown led the team with 769 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 while Boykin (266 yards, 4 TDs) and Duvernay (201 yards, 0 TDs) finished well behind him.

The last Raven to finish with 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season was Mike Wallace with 1,017 in 2016.

