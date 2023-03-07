Todd McShay’s post-combine NFL mock draft has Bijan Robinson in the Top 10

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his post-combine NFL mock draft on Tuesday.

There were a few intriguing risers and fallers after the NFL Combine took place in Indianapolis last week. Measurements, 40-yard dash times, and on-field workouts all play a big role in each players draft stock.

Fortunately for Texas running back Bijan Robinson, he solidified his draft stock as a top overall prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. In fact, his combine performance was enough to bump him into the Top 10 of McShay’s mock draft.

After four quarterbacks are taken off of the board within the first 10 picks, McShay projects the Philadelphia Eagles to select the Texas ball carrier with the No. 10 overall pick.

The Eagles have been a popular destination for Robinson in numerous NFL mock drafts over the last couple months, but those commonly projected him to be selected in the back half of the first round.

Philadelphia may need to pull the trigger early on Robinson, as Detroit, Buffalo, and Baltimore could snatch the do-it-all back before the Eagles’ No. 30 pick.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire