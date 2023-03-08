Todd McShay’s post-combine mock draft still has Cardinals taking Will Anderson

With the conclusion of the NFL combine, we will begin to see a new round of mock drafts that adjust projections based on testing numbers and more.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has a new mock draft but for the Arizona Cardinals, who possess the No. 3 overall pick, it is kind of boring.

Nothing changes and they still land arguably the best defensive player in the draft — Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

Arizona fans might be bored with arguably the most-common 2023 mock draft match by now, but they won’t be complaining if Anderson lands with the Cardinals and goes to work off the edge. Displaying relentless power and an explosive first step, Anderson compiled 34.5 sacks and 184 pressures over his three-year career at Alabama. For context, that’s more sacks than one FBS team (South Florida, 30) had over that time, and more pressures than another (James Madison, 135) totaled. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ 36 sacks tied for 23rd in the NFL last season, and after already losing J.J. Watt to retirement, they could also lose Zach Allen in free agency. Those two led the team in sacks. Anderson’s 4.60-second 40-yard dash was solid, but I was just impressed that he worked out at the combine at all. Scouts love when a top prospect comes out and does all the on-field work even if he has nothing left to prove.

There is always the possibility the Cardinals could trade down, and if Florida QB Anthony Richardson is coveted at the top of the draft, then that could happen.

But in the absence of getting an absolute haul of picks and not falling too far back, Anderson is a slam-dunk selection.

He played a premier position and had elite production in college. He has the requisite athleticism, motor, effort and football smarts. He will play against the run.

He could be a big-time pass rusher at the next level and the Cardinals have a huge need there.

And while he might be a little undersized to play 4-3 defensive end, he would fit perfectly playing the rush linebacker position the Cardinals will likely have that had Haason Reddick in that role for the Eagles last season, when he was second in the NFL with 16 sacks.

There is no need to overcomplicate things.

Select Anderson, get lots of sacks and be happy.

It’s boring to say the same thing for weeks but it is probably the smartest thing to do.

