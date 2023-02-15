Todd McShay has Patriots taking top CB prospect in latest mock draft

All signs appear to be pointing towards the New England Patriots drafting an offensive tackle with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. However, it’s also important to note that things are never that black and white when the draft board goes up and names start coming off.

ESPN’s Todd McShay ended up with a scenario where the Patriots used their first-round draft pick on a defensive player instead of an offensive one in his latest mock draft.

The Patriots took the plunge on former Penn State standout Joey Porter Jr., who is one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft. He’s also the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter. So playing good defensive football obviously runs in the blood.

McShay wrote:

“With Jonathan Jones now a free agent, cornerback seems like a very possible Day 1 target for the Pats — especially if none have come off the board by the time they pick. Porter had only one career interception at Penn State (in 2021), but he broke up 11 passes last season. He has length and plays a physical brand of football, rerouting receivers off the line of scrimmage and outmuscling them on 50-50 balls despite weighing just 198 pounds.”

The Patriots would clearly need help on the backend of their defense if they lose Jones in free agency, particularly within a unit where Jalen Mills has been bit by the injury bug more than a few times.

Porter is a feisty defender with the size and physicality to stand toe-to-toe with some of the elite playmakers in the league.

The First-Team All-Big Ten defensive back clearly has a bright future, and he would shine in a defense notorious for putting players in the best possible position to succeed.

More Patriots News!

Rob Gronkowski admits showing up hungover at Patriots pre-draft visit Tom Brady responds to 'thirst trap' underwear photo accusations Fired up Mac Jones sends strong 2023 message on social media

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire