Todd McShay now has Jags selecting Aidan Hutchinson first overall

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and franchise tag deadline have come and gone, which means there will be several drastic changes to the mock drafts all over the web. That includes changes for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who lead the draft order and were active on the tag deadline when they assigned the franchise tag to tackle Cam Robinson for a second consecutive time.

With both major NFL events now behind us, ESPN’s Todd McShay released a new mock, and as previously mentioned, there were changes in it from the start. In his last mock, McShay had the Jags taking Alabama tackle Evan Neal, but now with Robinson tagged, he changed that pick to a defensive pick and has them going with Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan I thought hard about NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu here even after the Jaguars put the franchise tag on Cam Robinson on Tuesday, but that move means Jacksonville will be paying Robinson $16.6 million in 2022. Would the Jags commit that kind of money to the position and then still draft a tackle when they have the chance to instead bring in the best prospect in the class? Hutchinson can be a franchise cornerstone on defense. He racked up 14 sacks and 66 pressures last season, his 6.73-second three-cone drill shows incredible short-area burst, and he is the most technically efficient pass-rusher in the entire class. A pairing of Josh Allen and Hutchinson would torment opposing quarterbacks.

If Robinson ends up taking the field with the Jags in 2022, it undoubtedly would be at left tackle. Tagging him could also be a sign that the Jags are going to be putting 2021 second-round selection Walker Little at right tackle, and if that’s the case, the Jags’ bookends are set for next season.

As for Hutchinson, some who believe he is the best player in the draft, and if that ends up being the case, he’s the right call for a team that finished with the worst record in the NFL a second consecutive time. While his play hasn’t always matched how he performed in 2021 (dealt with a leg fracture in 2020), it seems many in the scouting community feel that he isn’t a flash in the pan type of pass-rusher.

The Jags’ defense ranked 23rd last season, and rushing the passer a bit better would help a lot. Josh Allen has been their main source of production when it comes to that, but he and Dawuane Smoot need help in the trenches if the Jags’ passing defense wants to take another step.

