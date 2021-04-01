Todd McShay mocks a quarterback to Washington in second round

McShay mocks a QB to Washington in 2nd round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke secured for the 2021 season, there's still a place for a long-term quarterback option on the Washington Football Team's roster.

The best place to get a long-term solution at the most important position in the game is the NFL Draft, but sitting at No. 19 overall, Washington isn't in a great place to select one of the top five passers in this year's class.

ESPN's Todd McShay's latest mock draft plays out that way, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields going off the board in the first 11 picks. Washington ends up with Virginia Tech offensive lineman, Christian Darrisaw with its first-round pick and then go with Texas A&M quarterback, Kellen Mond in round two.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

"The next-best QB was out of range for Washington in Round 1, but selecting Mond -- who could sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke all season -- here is smart," McShay wrote. "His accuracy and mechanics will have to develop, but Mond has arm strength and the ability to extend plays. He's my sixth-ranked QB but comes in at No. 89 overall."

Mond was the Aggies' starting quarterback for most of his four years with the program. He threw for over 9,600 yards to go with 71 touchdown passes as well as 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.

He's the consensus "next-best" quarterback following the main five of this class, since his dual-threat skillset provides some intrigue but he still has a lot of work to do to become an NFL-ready passer.

As McShay notes, Washington would be a good situation for Mond to land. He'd be able to sit behind Fitzpatrick and Heinicke, learn Scott Turner's system and take over the offense when he's ready. Then, a great defense on the other side of the ball would help keep the team in games while Mond took his lumps as the starter.

After Mond, Kyle Trask and Jamie Newman make up the next tier of quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft.