Todd McShay’s mock draft has Patriots drafting elite defensive prospect, finding veteran QB

The New England Patriots’ No. 15 overall draft pick is sparking curiosity from NFL analysts league-wide.

Will Bill Belichick break out of his comfort zone and draft a quarterback with the No. 15 pick or will he find a veteran? That question is entirely a mystery to this point, but there’s a good chance he uses the pick to bolster the roster in another depleted position group.

Belichick is known for having an elite crew of linebackers and the 2020 team was very far from that. Fortunately for the Patriots, Dont’a Hightower’s reportedly making his return, while second-year players Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings have some experience in the league now. But, the team still could use some depth and ESPN’s Todd McShay helped fill that void with his recent mock draft.

McShay projected the Patriots select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who has the speed and ability to be anywhere on the field.

I’m watching for the Patriots to add a quarterback via free agency or trade this offseason — maybe Jimmy Garoppolo — and potentially take a close look at the Day 2 options at the position. But with the top five off the board, another need matches up with some great value in the form of Parsons. The Penn State do-it-all linebacker opted out in 2020, but he can make plays in coverage, shoot gaps as a run-stopper, chase down ball carriers and even get home on the QB as a pass-rusher. I love his game.

Parsons opted-out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but was a force on the field in his prior two years. He’s 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and he runs a 4.4 40-yard dash. Parsons accrued 191 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles over the span of those two seasons.

As for quarterback McShay believes the Patriots will either trade for a veteran or find one in free agency. It’s more likely to believe the 68-year-old head coach will want experience for his signal-caller instead of having to groom a first-rounder to lead this team to a playoff run.

The Patriots can’t go wrong in the first round if they walk away with Parsons at No. 15.