Todd McShay: Miami Dolphins may look to Bryce Young to replace Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. The move was controversial at the time, as some loved the pick and others hated it. That sentiment continues to this day with an odd, negative narrative surrounding the third-year quarterback.

The Dolphins front office have made some massive moves in free agency and through trades this offseason. A few offensive linemen were added, including one of the top offensive lineman Terron Armstead.

One of the fastest and electric players in the league also became a Dolphin this offseason. Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill joins Jaylen Waddle and former Dallas Cowboy Cedrick Wilson on the Miami receiving corps.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently stated that the dolphins have given Tagovailoa everything he needs to succeed. If he is unable to perform at high level, then the franchise has plenty of draft capital to trade up for a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL draft.

One of the names mentioned is Alabama’s current quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner, Bryce Young.

I think Tua is on a one-year trail to prove he’s the Dolphins’ guy for the future. If not, Miami is loaded with draft ammunition to move up for Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud in 2023. pic.twitter.com/88ROITKekv — Todd McShay (@McShay13) April 4, 2022

There’s no indication the Dolphins are ready to move on from Tagovailoa, but it would certainly be an interesting storyline to follow throughout the 2022 NFL season and the corresponding college football season.

