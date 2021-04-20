Todd McShay makes three picks for the Vikings in a recent mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings have 10 picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft. The draft, which starts on April 29, will be one of the more important ones for the Vikings in recent memory.

This is not a Minnesota team in the midst of a rebuild. Yet, the Vikings have to add some players who are presumably expected to come in and contribute right away.

Minnesota has three picks in the first three rounds at the moment, so the team will have to make the most of them. ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. recently did a dual mock draft where they made those picks for the Vikings. It just so happened that McShay made all of the Vikings’ picks, so here they are:

Round 1 (No. 14): USC OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

Former USC Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker #75

With the 14th pick in the draft, McShay tabbed the Vikings to take USC OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, a familiar pick for Minnesota in mock drafts at this point. Here's what he said:

"There are holes all over the Vikings' line, and Vera-Tucker has versatility -- though his best fit is at guard. He's a strong blocker at the second level, which will help open lanes for Dalvin Cook in the running game."

Round 3 (No. 78): Houston DE Payton Turner

Former Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner

Minnesota shored up the trenches with its first two picks in this mock draft. Turner adds a presence off the edge to a unit that struggled to get a pass rush in 2020. Here's what McShay wrote:

"Minnesota's 23 sacks ranked in the bottom five in 2020, and Turner has the strength to drive back blockers and get to the QB. He'd likely play a rotational role early in his career but should develop into a reliable starter."

Round 3 (90): Georgia S Richard LeCounte

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2)

Safety is no longer a glaring need for the Vikings. That's because the team signed S Xavier Woods in free agency. Woods should start beside Harrison Smith back deep. However, the position could still use some more depth behind those two. Here's what McShay wrote:

"Anthony Harris signed in Philadelphia, and Harrison Smith is 32 years old. LeCounte has closing burst and ex-receiver ball skills."

