Todd McShay lists three Ohio State players in his early first-round NFL mock predictions

I know, I know, you don’t want to even think about the NFL draft until we turn the page on the Ohio State football season and whatever story the Buckeyes write in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

But still, there is a slew of OSU players we get to watch do their best work at the highest level in the game and you can bet that we’ll see more Ohio State players hear their names called when the 2023 NFL draft takes center stage in Kansas City in late April.

One of the most followed and well-respected NFL draft analysts out there is ESPN’s Todd McShay and he just dropped his latest early first-round mock NFL draft (subscription required) for the 2023 cycle. As you would expect, Ohio State is again well-represented with three stars expected to pick up the phone and receive the good news either in the green room or at another place to celebrate.

Here are the three Ohio State players McShay has projected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft as we head toward the end of 2022.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Big Ten quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 11 | Buckeyes Wire

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the football during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Todd McShay Projects

Overall Pick | No. 4

Team | Detroit Lions

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What Todd McShay Projects

Overall Pick | No. 9

Team | Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish odds move slightly

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Todd McShay Projects

Overall Pick | No. 22

Team | Tennessee Titans

[listicle id=102401]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire