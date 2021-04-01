Todd McShay has the Jags going all offense in first 2 rounds

Considering Jacksonville made a number of moves to address its defense, such as signing Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins in the secondary and acquiring Malcom Brown and Roy Robertson-Harris along the defensive line, it will likely use a good percentage of its 10 picks in this month’s draft building around a new quarterback.

The Jags have the first overall pick, and in the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Todd McShay, he doesn’t predict any surprises. Coach Urban Meyer has all but said the team will take quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and McShay concurs.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect I’ve seen in nearly a decade, and the Jaguars obviously want a game-changer under center as the Urban Meyer era begins. But can they surround the Clemson QB with talent? Jacksonville signed Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency to pair with James Robinson, DJ Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. in what should be a much-improved offense, but also remember that the Jags have 10 picks, including three more over the first two rounds. Stay tuned!

However, McShay thinks the Jaguars’ aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball early in the draft won’t end with Lawrence. Jacksonville has four picks in the first two rounds, and McShay thinks it will use all of them to address offense.

Though many would be tempted to use the No. 25 pick (acquired from Los Angeles for Jalen Ramsey) to take a receiver like Kadarius Toney, the team went in a different direction in McShay’s mock. Where the class is less deep is at offensive tackle, and after franchise tagging Cam Robinson, the team may still be looking for a long-term solution. That’s why McShay has them making Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins the fifth to be taken in the first round.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State We’ve mentioned Jenkins a few times already, but the Jaguars seem like a perfect match. They are investing in Trevor Lawrence as their franchise QB, and you have to protect franchise QBs. Cam Robinson is back on the franchise tag, and Jawaan Taylor is occupying the opposite tackle position, but Jenkins could slide inside to guard as a rookie before eventually taking over an outside role. He can hold his ground against power rushers without issue.

The Jaguars pick again eight picks later with their original second-round pick, and now that they’ve locked up their quarterback of the future and someone to protect his blindside, McShay has them addressing receiver. It’s not exactly the biggest position of need, as D.J. Chark continues to be quite productive early in his career despite uncertainty and instability at the quarterback spot, while Laviska Shenault (and, to a lesser degree, Collin Johnson) impressed as a rookie.

Still, the receiver corps is far from a finished product, and McShay has Jacksonville adding an intriguing weapon at No. 33 in the small-but-speedy Tutu Atwell.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville The Jags kick off Round 2 still on board the “Get Trevor Lawrence help” train. Atwell is an undersized yet lightning-quick receiver who can work out of the slot.

Adding Atwell, who saw his production dwindle as a junior but remained one of the ACC’s best weapons, would give the Jags a lot of variety in the passing game. Pairing a player like Atwell with Chark’s size and ball skills and Shenault’s versatility and physicality would certainly be tantalizing for the Jaguars and Lawrence, but there would still be a major area of need on offense.

Notably, a high-profile tight end signing was not among Jacksonville’s offseason moves, implying that it will address the position in the draft. James O’Shaughnessy returns to the team along with new signing Chris Manhertz from Carolina, but aside from that, the cupboard is pretty bare.

The Jaguars have virtually no shot at landing the top tight end in the class, as Florida prospect Kyle Pitts will likely be off the board shortly after the team takes Lawrence. But if McShay is right, the Jags could have the chance to take the No. 2 tight end in the class with their second pick in the second round by selecting Penn State’s Pat Freirmuth.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN) Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State Four picks on offense in the first two rounds might seem excessive, but the Jags are going to build around Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville offense was one of four in the NFL last season to average fewer than 20 points per game. Freiermuth is a matchup player for offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

McShay’s mock has the team addressing practically every position of need on offense with its first four picks, which would certainly be considered a win for Urban Meyer and Co. With that being said, the Jaguars elected to use their league-high cap space on a number of value signings rather than a smaller number of splashy additions. The team still has holes on defense, especially in the secondary, and with this class not being as deep at many defensive positions as it is on offense, it seems unlikely that Jacksonville doesn’t address that side of the ball in the first two rounds.