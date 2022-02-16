Todd McShay goes with a consensus selection for the Jags in his latest mock draft

With the Super Bowl behind us and the Jacksonville Jaguars naming a new coach in Doug Pederson, the primary focus now for fans of the team is now free agency and the draft. And after a three-win season in 2021, it’s clear the team needs a Cincinnati Bengals-like offseason to make a reasonable jump in 2022.

They are certainly in position to do so between the cap space they have (approximately $59,247,427) and being in the very front of the draft order. And in his latest mock draft, Todd McShay of ESPN has the Jags using their No. 1 overall selection to protect Trevor Lawrence with the pick most seem to agree on.

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama The Jaguars’ top priority this offseason should be building around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and that starts with the offensive line. Three starters along the line are set to be free agents — including left tackle Cam Robinson — and the other two are under contract for only one more year. Neal is a clear upgrade over Robinson at a lower cost, and he could be a foundational player on that offense with Lawrence for years to come. He has a massive frame, explosive power and versatility. Plus, Neal is a dominant run blocker, which will benefit James Robinson and Travis Etienne Jr. (set to return in 2022). New coach Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with an elite offensive line, and the Jaguars know their success is tied to keeping Lawrence upright. I also considered Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson here. He’s my top prospect, and it’s worth noting that Jacksonville was tied for 27th in the league in sacks (32) in 2021. I’d have no issue with the Jags taking Hutchinson instead, but I ultimately thought they needed to take the easy upgrade at a crucial spot. Neal would be the fifth offensive lineman taken at No. 1 overall in the common draft era (Eric Fisher in 2013 was the most recent).

McShay is right, Neal feels like the right decision for those factoring in Pederson’s background of wanting big athletic offensive lineman. However, I’m not sure he would play left tackle out of the gate for Jacksonville —if at all.

Story continues

The reason for that is because of the impression Walker Little, one of the Jags’ second-round selections of the 2021 draft, made in the limited starts he received last season. When filling in for Cam Robinson, the rookie held his own and it seems he will only improve with more rates. Additionally, it feels like the left tackle position would be more natural than others to Little.

Still, the addition of Neal, even if it isn’t to protect Lawrence’s blind side, is a smart one. If Neal ended up at right tackle, the Jags would be set in terms of having their bookends on the offensive line for many years to come, and it would be a great price rate. Additionally, the Jags would be getting a prospect who can fill in at left tackle if an injury occurred, while also showing Lawrence how serious they are about keeping him upright.