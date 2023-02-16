Todd McShay gives the Commanders some defensive help in his new mock draft

It’s officially draft season. The Super Bowl is over, and Todd McShay is releasing a new mock draft.

McShay kicked things off with a big trade in his new mock draft. At No. 1 overall, McShay has the Chicago Bears trading out of the top spot with the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, the Colts go quarterback at No. 1, taking Bryce Young of Alabama.

C.J. Stroud of Ohio State lands at No. 2 to the Houston Texans, with Alabama edge defender Will Anderson No. 3 to the Cardinals and the Bears get Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter fourth overall. The Bears would likely pick Carter at No. 1 if they stick there.

What about the Washington Commanders?

McShay has the Commanders taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 16, the second cornerback picked behind Joey Porter Jr., who lands 14th overall to the Patriots.

A terrific cover corner, Witherspoon allowed just 3.3 yards per attempt thrown his direction this season, second-best in the nation, and he picked off three passes. Washington’s pass defense improved a bit in 2022, but it still needs a dominant playmaker on the outside, opposite Kendall Fuller. And Witherspoon’s ball skills would help create some takeaways after the Commanders finished 28th with nine interceptions.

Witherspoon would be an excellent addition. While there are other lengthier cornerbacks, Witherspoon is a gamer. He’s versatile and isn’t afraid to stick his nose in the run game.

As for the offensive linemen, the top three offensive linemen [Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson and Broderick Jones] were already off the board.

This would leave the Commanders needing to address the offensive line in round two.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire