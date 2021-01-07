Todd McShay’s first 2021 mock draft has a franchise QB fall to Washington at No. 19

Now that the 2020 regular season is now behind us, it’s time to start packing up our things and planning for 2021, with numerous ‘to-do lists’ and endless wants and desires for the Washington Football Team after yet another disappointing season.

Oh wait, they’re in the playoffs? You don’t say! How about that!

While Washington will continue their 2020 season on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look ahead at the 2021 NFL Draft. Just recently, ESPN’s Todd McShay put out his first mock of the year, and he has an interesting idea as to how the QB situation will shake out in the first round.

With pick No. 19 in the draft, McShay projects that Washington will select QB Trey Lance, out of North Dakota State, potentially giving them the franchise passer that they’ve so desperately been searching for over the past decade. You may be surprised that Lance would be available that late in the draft, but McShay is projecting a slide of sorts for QBs in the first round. Here is where he slots the top guys going:

No. 1 — Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)

No. 4 — Zach Wilson (Falcons)

No. 15 — Justin Fields (Patriots)

No. 19 — Trey Lance (Washington)

No. 21 — Mac Jones (Colts)

If someone like Lance is available for Washington to take at No. 19, it will be pretty hard for them to pass on him, even if they do end up trading for a high profile guy this offseason.

It’s a bit risky to project the QBs to slide so far in the first round, but McShay is often on point with this type of stuff, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.