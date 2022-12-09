Todd McShay compares Texas RB Bijan Robinson to Saquon Barkley

ESPN NFL draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid recently answered a variety of questions surrounding the 2023 NFL draft class.

Which prospects have first-round upside, potential sleepers in later rounds, who will perform well at the NFL combine, pro comparisons and the impressive quarterback class were all discussed.

McShay compared Texas running back Bijan Robinson to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Robinson is widely expected to become a first round selection in the upcoming draft, more than likely in the middle to late round, while Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Here’s what McShay had to say about the interesting comparison.

Bijan Robinson to Saquon Barkley. Both are 6-foot and 220-plus pounds. Both take tremendous care of their bodies. Both excel at forcing missed tackles with an elite combination of shake and power. Both are outstanding pass catchers and very reliable in pass pro. And both bring energy on game day.

Robinson was awarded the Doak Walker Award on Thursday, given annually to the nation’s top running back. He has not officially announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, but all signs are pointing that direction. Reports indicate that he expects to opt out of the Alamo Bowl.

