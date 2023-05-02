Todd McShay calls Zacch Pickens the Bears' steal of the NFL draft

ESPN analyst calls Zacch Pickens Bears' steal of the draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Day 2 of the NFL draft, the Bears took a shot at bolstering their defensive line by drafting South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

Pickens played four years for the Gamecocks. There, he recorded 131 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in 43 collegiate games. He's known for his physicality in the run game and his high ceiling as a pass rusher.

According to ESPN's NFL draft expert Todd McShay, Pickens is the "steal of the draft" for the Chicago Bears.

"Matt Eberflus' defense relies on a good, penetrating 3-technique up the middle, and that's Pickens. We're talking about a unit that totaled 20 sacks in 2022, last in the NFL. And while Pickens had only 2.5 sacks last season, his explosion, first-step quickness and power suggest he can be more disruptive than his numbers suggest," McShay wrote.

Pickens will become an important piece in the Bears' defensive line quickly upon arrival in Chicago. The Bears recorded the fewest number of sacks in the league last season (20) and pressured the quarterback the least amongst all other NFL teams.

This is not the type of defensive pressure Bears fans are used to seeing. After seasons with Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman, last year was especially tough to watch.

But Ryan Poles and the Bears are working towards a defensive line that teams are afraid to defend. Along with Pickens, the Bears snagged Gervon Dexter in the second round out of Florida. They also picked up Andrew Billings in free agency.

McShay believes Pickens is a step in the right direction for creating a formidable unit up front.

"Pickens is a different kind of player, is a good fit in Chicago and will be key in this defensive scheme. I think he'll be an impact starter in no time. Getting him in the third round is solid value," McShay wrote.

As Pickens spoke to the media after being drafted, it became clear the Bears have a "type" of player they covet.

Poles and Matt Eberflus are looking for hungry, nasty players, willing to do anything to find their niche on a team and flip the switch on game day. While listening to Pickens talk to the media, it became abundantly clear he's one of those players.

"I can be one of the greatest if I check all my boxes," Pickens told Chicago media on a Zoom call Friday. "If I do everything right and, I know I will, I can be one of the greats. And I’m not holding that back. I’m so for real. If I check all the boxes and when I do check all the boxes, I promise you I’m going to be the best defensive interior tackle. And that’s exactly what I’m going to bring. My best each and every day."

