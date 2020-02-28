Todd McShay bets $5k that Jordan Love gets drafted before Justin Herbert in upcoming NFL Draft

Todd McShay has fallen for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

How in love is he?

Enough to bet $5,000 that he'll be selected before Justin Herbert in the upcoming NFL Draft.

During SportsCenter at the NFL Combine, draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay were brought on to discuss the quarterback class which includes Herbert and Love.

McShay had some favorable words about the Utah State signal-caller saying he's "the most underrated quarterback in this year's class. He called Kiper's analysis of Herbert "like the Flinstones," due to the fact he admires the Oregon product's measurables. McShay also believes Love "will be the third quarterback taken ahead of Justin Herbert."

Kiper Jr. had a simple response: "You're dreaming."

The two then made a bet that if Love gets selected before Herbert, Kiper Jr. will donate $5,000 to the Jimmy V Foundation, and if Herbert goes before Love, then McShay will donate the sum to the same charity. They finalized the agreement with a handshake on camera.

Both Herbert and Love have been battling with each other and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to become the third quarterback taken off the board after LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Kiper Jr. has Herbert easily as the third-best quarterback in the draft class and as the ninth-best prospect overall in his latest draft rankings. Back in December, he didn't even have Love in his top five quarterbacks with even Georgia's Jake Fromm also ahead of Love.

Meanwhile, McShay believes in Love because he's "quick-twitched, gets the ball out quickly, can change his arm angles, [and] he can do all the little things."

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound Love finished last season with 3,402 yards passing and 20 touchdown with 17 interceptions, while the 6-foot-6, 237 pound Herbert passed for 3,417 yards for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. The Oregon quarterback also led the Ducks to a 12-2 record, a Pac-12 Championship, and a Rose Bowl Championship in his senior season.

Both Love and Herbert participated in the Senior Bowl where Herbert took home both the Senior Bowl Practice MVP and Senior Bowl MVP trophies.

The Eugene native is expected to be selected in the first ten picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, and with the Chargers moving on from Phillip Rivers, Los Angeles could take him at No. 6.

You can watch the full clip below.

Here we go: @McShay13 bet @MelKiperESPN $5,000 that Jordan Love will go ahead of Justin Herbert in April's draft; loser of the bet sends $5,000 to the @TheVFoundation. pic.twitter.com/Ix5dDnPFgt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2020

