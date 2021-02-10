Todd McShay 2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers trade with Bears, pick safety

49ers trade with Bears, pick safety in McShay's latest mock originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have four needs going into the 2021 NFL Draft: Cornerback, pass rusher, offensive line and quarterback. But in ESPN draft expert Todd McShay's latest mock draft, he has the 49ers addressing another sneaky need.

McShay first has the 49ers trading down from the No. 12 pick to No. 20 in a deal with the Chicago Bears that also would land San Francisco a second-rounder (No. 52), along with either a 2022 first- or second-rounder. The Bears then would draft Alabama QB Mac Jones, and the 49ers would select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig.

"Safety Jimmie Ward is currently the only defensive back on the entire roster under contract beyond next season," McShay wrote. "Perhaps the 49ers look to cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) or Aaron Robinson (UCF), but the value and need of Moehrig is just too great to miss."

Moehrig is ranked as McShay's No. 13 overall prospect and could be a steal this late in the first round. He had 47 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 10 games as a junior last season. The TCU product also recorded 62 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 12 games as a sophomore.

Against the best last season, Moehrig played his best.

TCU's Trevon Moehrig: Highest-graded safety vs ranked teams in 2020 pic.twitter.com/dLBCBY9FjA — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 5, 2021

#TCU safety Trevon Moehrig announces that he’s entering the 2021 draft. One of the most versatile prospects in this class. pic.twitter.com/M5M6c2baxS — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 2, 2021

The 49ers could lose safety Jaquiski Tartt to free agency, and Moehrig also could help ease the blow if they also lose nickelback K'Waun Williams to free agency.

This might not feel like the biggest need, but the 49ers could have plenty of holes to feel in their defensive backfield and Moehrig's versatility is a good place to start.

