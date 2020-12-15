Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Ravens past Browns

After missing an entire series in the fourth quarter and part of a second with cramps, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to throw a go-ahead touchdown to Marquise Brown.

He then led the Ravens during a wild back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw the Ravens emerge with a 47-42 win thanks to a 55-yard Justin Tucker field goal with two seconds remaining. Baltimore added two more points on a late safety as a Browns’ desperation hook-and-lateral play ended in the back of their own end zone.

He confirmed after the game to ESPN that he was “cramping” in the locker room and required IV treatment during his absence.

Ravens lose lead after Jackson’s exit

Jackson was replaced by Trace McSorley with the Ravens leading 34-28 and listed as questionable to return. Baltimore went three-and-out on McSorley’s first possession.

The Browns scored a touchdown and took a 35-34 lead on the ensuing possession before Jackson returned to lead the Ravens to a 42-35 lead with the 44-yard pass to Brown on fourth-and-5.

McSorely appeared to injure his left knee on the play before Jackson returned from the locker room. Jackson ran back to the Ravens sideline as McSorely laid on the turf clutching his knee.

Jackson coming off recent bout with COVID-19

Prior to leaving the game, Jackson didn’t show any visible signs of pain or discomfort on the field. Jackson is two weeks removed from a stint on the COVID-19 list that forced him to miss a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson played the returning hero for the Ravens on Monday. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Jackson said he suffered flu-like symptoms and “wouldn’t wish that on anybody” of his COVID-19 bout.

His backup Robert Griffin III suffered a hamstring injury against Pittsburgh that left him on the injured reserve list, leaving the Ravens to look to McSorely, their third-string quarterback.

