Todd Helton: What to know about Tennessee baseball legend's Baseball Hall of Fame-worthy career

Todd Helton is poised to become the first Tennessee Vols baseball alum to make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 2024 class results will be announced Tuesday. Helton narrowly missed induction in 2023, falling 2.8% short of the required 75% in his fifth year on the ballot.

Helton starred at Tennessee in the early 1990s, then went to Colorado and became the franchise's first hitting star. Helton holds many Colorado franchise records in hitting, and ranks in the top 50 all-time in MLB history in several categories.

Here's what to know about the slugging first baseman from Knoxville and his playing career ahead of a potential Hall of Fame nod:

Where did Todd Helton go to college?

Todd Helton played both football and baseball at the University of Tennessee after attending Knoxville Central High School. Helton opted for college after being selected 55th overall in the 1992 MLB Draft.

Todd Helton's Tennessee baseball highlights

Helton was a star throughout his Vols career, earning National Player of the Year honors from several publications in 1995.

Among his many college highlights and accomplishments:

No. 8 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 1995 MLB Draft

1995 National Player of the Year by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball

1995 SEC Male Athlete of the Year

1995 SEC Player of the Year

Led Vols to 1995 College World Series, pitching a complete game victory over Clemson to open CWS

Finished three batting average points away from an SEC triple crown in batting in 1995

Led SEC in ERA at 1.66 ERA with a school record 12 saves in 1995

1994 First Team All-America honor by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

Set school record with 0.89 ERA out of the bullpen in 1994

1993 Consensus Freshman All-America honors

1993 First Team All-SEC

Tennessee Baseball Hall of Fame (2008)

Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame (2017)

National College Baseball Hall of Fame (2021)

Todd Helton's Tennessee football stint

Helton played in three seasons with Tennessee football, making three starts in 1994 after Jerry Colquitt was injured in the season opener. Helton suffered a knee injury in his third start against Mississippi State, and never threw a pass in a game again.

Helton was replaced by freshman quarterback Peyton Manning, and the rest is Hall of Fame history.

Helton's overall college stats: 41-of-75 passing for 484 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Todd Helton's MLB stats

Helton played all 17 seasons in Colorado, holding many Rockies franchise records including hits, home runs, games played and more. First, some raw stats from Helton's 17-year career

.316 career batting average

.414 on-base percentage (29th all-time)

2,519 career hits

369 home runs

1,406 runs batted in

592 doubles (20th all-time)

998 career extra-base hits (40th all-time)

,953 on-base plus slugging percentage (23rd all-time)

6 30+ home run seasons

5 100+ RBI seasons

Helton ranks among the top 50 players all-time in doubles, extra-base hits, on-base percentage and OPS.

Some of his many honors include:

5-time All-Star (2000-04)

NL MVP highest finish was 5th in 2000

2000 NL batting title (.372)

3-time Gold Glove winner at first base (2001-02, 2004)

4-time Silver Slugger winner at first base (2000-03)

No. 17 jersey number retired by Rockies

Todd Helton and Baseball Hall of Fame voting

Helton's Hall of Fame voting share has increased steadily since he first appeared on the ballot in 2019. Given how much more time he would have on the ballot and by needing just 3% more of the vote, Helton has been on track to eventually be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Helton's voting history:

2023: 72.2%

2022: 52.0%

2021: 44.9%

2020: 29.2%

2019: 16.5%

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Todd Helton: What to know about Tennessee legend's Baseball Hall of Fame career