Todd Haley hired as offensive coordinator at a Sarasota high school

Todd Haley’s been out of the NFL since being fired as the Browns offensive coordinator in 2018, but he has landed another coaching job for the 2020 season.

Haley has agreed to become the offensive coordinator at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida. Haley has a home in the area and watched film with the school’s head coach Josh Smithers after being introduced by a mutual friend. That led to Smithers reaching out to Haley when the school’s previous offensive coordinator left for another job.

“We talked about the high school game being different than the pro game,” Saunders said, via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “And he was all fired up, just to get out there and coach football again. He understands these are high school kids who go to school all day and you get them for a couple of hours versus people who do it for a job. He told me he’s excited just to teach quarterbacks how to read coverages and receivers how to run better routes. And I think that’s where he’s going to be able to excel. His ability to understand defensive coverages and have an answer for everything.”

Haley began his coaching career with the Jets in 1995 and has only worked in the NFL, so this will be a very different experience for the former Chiefs head coach.