Todd Haley: Browns may have best QB room I’ve worked with

During Todd Haley’s tenure as the offensive coordinator of the Steelers, there were reports that he didn’t see eye to eye with Ben Roethlisberger. Now Haley is offensive coordinator of the Browns, and his recent comments suggest that he’s happy to have different quarterbacks to work with.

Haley said the quarterback room he’s working with now may be the best he’s worked with — even though he was working with a future Hall of Famer in Roethlisberger, and even though Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton are not on Roethlisberger’s level.

“This is probably one of the best – if not the best – quarterbacks rooms, in general, that I’ve had,” Haley said. “The group, in general, is what I’m excited about. I think that it’s an intelligent, intelligent group, with ability to throw the football and make plays with their legs, some of them. When you have that, I think that good things happen. Competition is created in the room, even though they’re working hard together to help each other and get better as a group.”

Haley and head coach Hue Jackson are in complete agreement that Taylor is the team leader.

“I thought that Tyrod has done a tremendous, tremendous job of establishing himself as the leader of this offense. His car is there every morning in his spot when I get here in the morning, and it’s there when I’m leaving,” Haley said. “That’s what you’re looking for in the leader of your offense. I think that he’s done a great job with understanding the terminology, concepts and all of the different things. Like I said, we threw a lot at him. He’s more of a show what to do, more than by talking. I’ve really been impressed and encouraged by him.”

That’s good news for Browns fans, who have wished for a long time they could find a quarterback situation like the Steelers have.