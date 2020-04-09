Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews demand payment from Rams: 'Send me my money ASAP'

Don’t owe Todd Gurley money.

He’s not afraid to call you out.

The former Los Angeles Rams running back, who’s since agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, tweeted at his former employer Wednesday afternoon. He wants his money.

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

He didn’t expound on his demand. But Pro Football Talk reports that Gurley is due a $7.55 million roster bonus from the Rams even after they released him early in the offseason. Only Gurley and the Rams know if that’s the source of his social media ire.

Gurley isn’t the only former Ram talking about money.

Clay Matthews and Todd Gurley during happier times with the Rams. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Clay Matthews wants his money too — with interest

Linebacker Clay Matthews, whom the Rams released alongside Gurley, joined his former teammate in the call for cash. And he’s demanding interest.

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

Matthews was due a $2 million roster bonus from the Rams in 2020. Like Gurley, only he and the Rams are privy to the details of his demands.

We’re guessing the Rams aren’t dealing with any financial solvency issues and that Matthews and Gurley will get what they’re due. Stan Kroenke is one of the wealthiest owners in all of sports. He also owns the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche and Rapids of MLS in addition to holding a majority stake in Arsenal of the Premier League.

Forbes estimates that Kroenke is worth $10 billion. If he’s having money trouble, then the COVID-19 financial crisis is a lot worse than we thought.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:



