Todd Gurley still out with quadriceps injury

Rams running back Todd Gurley remained out of practice Thursday with his quadriceps injury.

This week marks the first time Gurley has appeared on the team’s injury report.

Linebacker Clay Matthews (jaw) and cornerback Aqib Talib (ribs) also remained out of practice.

Linebacker Natrez Patrick (hamstring) returned on a limited basis.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (concussion), linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) and safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) also were limited.

The Rams will lean on Malcolm Brown if Gurley can’t play against the 49ers, with rookie Darrell Henderson playing a bigger role than he has so far this season.