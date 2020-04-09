Todd Gurley says Rams are “past due” and to “send me money”

Running back Todd Gurley is no longer a Ram, but his business with the Rams apparently hasn’t concluded.

Gurley took to Twitter on Wednesday to send a message to the Rams, telling them that they are “past due” and to “[s]end me money.”

Although the Rams cut Gurley before the third day of the league year, avoiding another $10.5 million in fully-guaranteed obligations, the Rams already owed Gurley a fully-guaranteed roster bonus of $7.55 million on the third day of the league year.

The Rams will be entitled to a partial offset based on Gurley’s one-year deal with the Falcons, if/when that deal becomes official. But that’s money they’d get back from the Falcons later (the contract between Gurley and the Falcons still isn’t official); the Rams still owe Gurley the $7.55 million — if that’s the payment Gurley is referring to.

Then there’s the possibility that the Rams will owe Gurley the $10.5 million that was avoided when he was cut. Although the money never became fully guaranteed, it was guaranteed for injury. If Gurley fails his Falcons physical, a fight could be in the offing between Gurley and the Rams as to whether he was injured at the time he was released.

