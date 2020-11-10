Todd Gurley says Rams finally paid him in June, but Clay Matthews is still waiting

Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are back on good terms, it seems. After the team cut Gurley in March, the All-Pro running back had to wait to be paid his roster bonus. It wound up being a $5.05 million bonus due to offset language, and the Rams weren’t exactly quick to pay their former star.

This week, Gurley shared an update on the situation, telling Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk that the Rams finally got him his money on June 2.

“Yeah, they got me right, June 2nd,” he said. “Couple months late, but better late than never, I would say.”

Gurley reminded the Rams about that money a few times, both on Twitter and on The Uninterrupted, where he said “come June 1st, I better have my money.” The Rams didn’t pay him by that soft deadline, but it was only a day late.

That's better than the wait Clay Matthews has had to endure. The Rams also owe him $2 million in the form of a roster bonus after he was cut, which he has yet to receive.





Matthews has yet to sign with another team and like Gurley, he had offset language in his contract that could lower the payment required by the Rams depending on the size of his next contract. That’s likely the holdup, but Matthews would still like his money and filed a grievance against the Rams back in April.