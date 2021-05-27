Todd Gurley reportedly visiting Detroit Lions: Twitter reacts

Joe Vitale
·2 min read
UGA great and current NFL free agent Todd Gurley is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gurley, the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Los Angeles Rams, was at one time the league’s best running back, but has since rapidly declined after his knee started giving him issues.

But there’s no doubt that the former Georgia Bulldog can still provide value to a team and remains very productive in the red zone.

If Gurley is to join the Lions, he would be pairing up with fellow former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in Detroit as well as his former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Here are the Twitter reactions to the news that Gurley will be making a visit to the Lions.

