Todd Gurley: Rams trading Jared Goff ‘is another situation where I wasn’t surprised’

Apparently, Todd Gurley has seen enough shocking moves by the Los Angeles Rams in his time that he’s no longer surprised by what they’re doing over in Thousand Oaks. Gurley, who was cut by the Rams last offseason, shared his thoughts on the team’s decision to trade Jared Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford – a deal that will become official on March 17.

He told NFL Network that this move didn’t exactly surprise him the way it stunned everyone else.

“Well, another situation where I wasn’t surprised again,” Gurley said Wednesday. “But you know, I like Goff, I like Goff, he’s a good guy. Don’t nobody care about who’s a good guy, but I’m just happy he’ll be able to go somewhere and hopefully those guys welcome him with open arms and just not be judgmental and just let him play. He’s been a No. 1 pick for a reason, and he has a lot of ball left in him. I just want him to be happy, and I just want him to be able to go out there.”

Gurley clearly still holds Goff in high regard despite no longer being his teammate, and he wants nothing but the best for the soon-to-be-former Rams quarterback. Gurley did spin this trade into possibly a good thing for Goff, just as the quarterback himself did.

Goff said he’s excited to be with a team that wants him and for a fresh start with Dan Campbell, which is how Gurley sees it, too.

“It could be a good thing for him, you know?” Gurley continued. “Just add an extra chip on his shoulder. A lot of players like to play with chips on their shoulder, but it’s a lot different when you’re a franchise quarterback and you take your team to the Super Bowl and two years later, you’re on a whole other team. Like I told him, man, love him, just want him to be happy and just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Gurley’s split with the Rams wasn’t exactly an amicable one. The team cut him and then took a while to pay him the money he was owed from a bonus. He voiced his displeasure with the Rams multiple times on social media, demanding that he get his money.

That didn’t cloud his opinion of Goff, of course, as he still seems to have a good relationship with the 26-year-old quarterback.