Todd Gurley is not a fan of preseason football

Todd Gurley thinks preseason football is fantastic — for other people.

As it pertains to the reigning offensive player of the year getting ready for the 16-game grind of the regular season, he has other thoughts.

Gurley hasn’t played in the first two Rams games and he’s not going to play in the next two either, and that suits him just fine.

“That is everyone’s dream to not play in the preseason,” Gurley said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, “Some guys just like being out there to get a feel for it and to see. But not this guy.”

As it turns out his quarterback may not either. Coach Sean McVay said the initial plan was to play Jared Goff Saturday against the Texans, but left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan won’t play, and right tackle Rob Havenstein just tweaked an ankle in practice.

“I wouldn’t feel great about going against those guys without our line,” McVay said. “But we’ll see what happens.”

While it’s normal for older quarterback to not play much in the preseason, Goff is kind of young for that sort of treatment, but he’s not fighting it either.

“Whatever they decide to do, I’m on board with,” Goff said. “I think we got a lot of good work in training camp through different situations that may come up. But planning to play and see what happens.”

The Rams led the league in scoring last year, and keeping those pieces in place seems to take precedence over any amount of work they might get against another team.