Todd Gurley: There was never a time last season that I wished I was on the field

Todd Gurley was a member of the Rams from 2015 to 2019, so he knew many of the players who celebrated a Super Bowl win in Los Angeles this February.

Gurley watched the win and said he was happy that players like Aaron Donald got to win a ring, but he didn’t feel like he was missing out himself. Gurley played for the Falcons in 2020, but was out of the league entirely last year and said that there was no feeling of regret about being out of action.

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’” Gurley said, via NBC LX. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Gurley, who turns 28 in August, ran for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in three of his first four seasons, but knee injuries put an end to his dominant run at that point. He said he hasn’t totally ruled out the idea of playing again, but that “I like doing whatever I want to do” and that family, business ventures and “chilling and enjoying myself” are at the top of that list right now.

